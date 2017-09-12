Betsy DeVos to visit to Lincoln school

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Press Release from Lincoln Public Schools

Lincoln Public Schools has confirmed that Betsy DeVos, the U.S. Secretary of Education, has requested to – and will visit the school district’s Science Focus Program (Zoo School) on Thursday, Sept. 14.

DeVos will take a tour of the Zoo School and have a conversation with students and staff members.

“Our school district looks upon this visit as an exciting opportunity to share information about our Science Focus Program – and our fine Lincoln Public Schools public education system – with the U.S. Secretary of Education,” said Steve Joel, superintendent of LPS. “The students at Lincoln Public Schools have a wide variety of options and possibilities for their public education: through a rich array of LPS programs, as well as partnerships with local business and industry, higher education institutions, and private and parochial schools.”

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo is closing the zoo all of Thursday.