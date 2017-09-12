Lincoln Police warn people to lock their cars after string of vehicle thefts

Lincoln Police say so far in September alone they've had 28 stolen vehicle reports; at least 11 of those cars had keys left in them or were unlocked. They're encouraging everyone to stay vigilant, and lock up.

"It's not an unusual amount of car thefts that we've had, but the number of people leaving their cars unlocked with the key in it is alarming," said Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands.

Police say to make sure you take all your belongings out of the car, roll your windows up, and don't leave spare keys inside.