UNL Police arrest Hastings homicide suspect

UNL Police arrested 19-year-old Deante Mullen, a suspect in a Hastings homicide, in Lincoln Monday night.

Police say they found him at the Casey's near 32nd and Holdrege around 11 p.m. UNL PD recognized Mullen, who had a warrant out for his arrest. They say he tried to run, but they were able to take him into custody.

Officers say they found a gun in his car, as well as cocaine, marijuana, and other drugs. He's been arrested on the warrant, and other charges.