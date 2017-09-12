Excellence in Education: Pawsitive Tickets

Posted By Gwen Baumgardner

gbaumgardner@klkntv.com

Students at Lefler Middle School are continuing their semester on a positive note. They're learning the benefits of good behavior.

"We're looking for students who are being respectful, taking ownership, accepting, and being responsible. That's kind of our acronym here at Lefler Middle School. To ROAR, like Lefler Lions," says teacher, Holly Willits.

Each day, Lefler teachers pass out 'Pawsitive Tickets' to students doing good things at school. It's a program Lefler has done for the past few years. Every week hundreds of tickets are given out.

Students and teachers agree, the tickets have keep kids on their best behavior.

"It's gotten a lot more calm and a lot more easy to learn. Because people see other kids getting rewarded for good behavior, so everyone else wants to do that good behavior. So it's been a lot easier to learn in a classroom, says 8th grade student, Emma Benson.

Each Friday, students turn in their Pawsitive Tickets to the office. A winner is drawn from the tickets to receive a prize.