Nebraska MBB: Trio of Games Picked for TV

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Trio of Games Picked for TV

Broadcast Info for Gavitt Tipoff Games and Big Ten/ACC Challenge Announced



Lincoln - Nebraska’s 2017-18 schedule was finalized Tuesday as television information was announced for the remaining three games on NU’s schedule.

Nebraska’s games at St. John’s (Nov. 16) and at Creighton (Dec. 9) were both picked up by FS1, giving the Huskers four games on that network in 2017-18.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup at St. John’s will take place at 5:30 p.m. (CT) while the annual matchup with the Bluejays in Omaha will feature an early tipoff, as the contest will begin at either 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. on FS1

In addition, the Big Ten and ESPN announced that Nebraska’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge game with Boston College will take place at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, on ESPNU.

In all, a minimum of 25 games will be carried on national television this season, including 20 appearances on BTN, four on FS1 and one on ESPNU. All three games of the AdvoCare Invitational will be available on one of the ESPN Networks while the remaining four games will be available online on BTN Plus.