Complete BIG EAST Men's Basketball Schedule Released

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

OMAHA, Neb. – The BIG EAST released the conference schedule for Creighton Men’s Basketball on Tuesday, while the Bluejays also announced their final non-conference game to complete the 2017-18 slate.

The Bluejays will play 18 league games in all during their fifth season in the BIG EAST Conference, playing all nine opponents both home and away. Eight of Creighton’s league games will come on Saturdays, with half of those at home.

Just as it did a year ago, Creighton will open league play against Seton Hall on Dec. 28, only this time that game will take place in Newark, N.J. Creighton then plays a New Year’s Eve contest for the fifth straight winter when Providence visits CenturyLink Center Omaha for a 1:30 p.m. start.

The Bluejays open 2018 at home with a Jan. 3 game against St. John’s, and then trek to Washington, D.C., to take on new head coach Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas on Jan. 6. The Hoyas will return to Omaha on Jan. 27 for the program’s annual Creighton vs. Cancer Pink Out game.

February begins with Creighton visiting four-time defending league champion Villanova on Feb. 1 in a rematch of the 2017 BIG EAST Tournament title game. It will mark Creighton’s first game at Wells Fargo Center since setting a league-record with 21 three pointers in 2014 in a 96-68 Bluejay victory. Creighton then visits Wintrust Arena for the first time on Feb. 7 when it visits DePaul.

Creighton plays five of its final seven regular-season games at home, a stretch that starts with a Feb. 10 game vs. Xavier that will air nationally on FOX. The Bluejays also meet Marquette for the first time in 2017-18 on Feb. 17th in Omaha.

After a road trip to Butler on Feb. 20, FOX cameras return to CenturyLink Center Omaha as the Bluejays host Villanova on Feb. 24. Creighton hosts DePaul on Feb. 27 in the program’s annual Senior Night.

Creighton closes the regular-season at Marquette for the second straight year. The March 3 contest will also be MU’s final game at BMO Harris Bradley Center.



The BIG EAST Tournament will be held at Madison Square Garden for the 36th straight year and run from March 7-10 in New York City.

Also new on the schedule is a Feb. 13 game vs. Bemidji State. The match-up with the Division II Beavers fills the final opening in Creighton’s non-conference schedule. BSU is coached by Mike Boschee, who played for at North Dakota when Greg McDermott was an assistant there during the 1989-90 season.

The BIG EAST also announced the television coverage and start times for all of Creighton’s non-conference games, with the complete line-up available at GoCreighton.com. FOX will televise three games, with FS1, FS2 and FSN broadcasting a total of at least 21 other Bluejay games. CU also will air on CBS Sports Network twice, ESPNU once, ESPN2 once, BTN once and either ESPN2 or ESPN3 once.

Creighton returns two starters from last year’s team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in six seasons. CU went 10-8 last year in the BIG EAST, tying for third place.

For season ticket information, contact (402) 280-JAYS. Single-game ticket sale information will be announced at a later date.