Family fleeing Hurricane Irma stranded in Lincoln

Several Nebraska cities are seeing an abundance of butterflies.More >>
Several Nebraska cities are seeing an abundance of butterflies.More >>
Hastings homicide suspect arrested in LincolnMore >>
Hastings homicide suspect arrested in LincolnMore >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Several Nebraska cities are seeing more butterflies than normal.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Several Nebraska cities are seeing more butterflies than normal.More >>
Water Management Director Dale Miller says the break is affecting the towns of Elmwood, Murdock, Eagle and other surrounding areas.More >>
Water Management Director Dale Miller says the break is affecting the towns of Elmwood, Murdock, Eagle and other surrounding areas.More >>
The latest on Hurricane Irma and the cleanup that's now underway.More >>
The latest on Hurricane Irma and the cleanup that's now underway.More >>
DeVos will take a tour of the Zoo School and have a conversation with students and staff members.More >>
DeVos will take a tour of the Zoo School and have a conversation with students and staff members.More >>
Lincoln Police say so far in September alone they've had 28 stolen vehicle reports; at least 11 of those cars had keys left in them or were unlocked.More >>
Lincoln Police say so far in September alone they've had 28 stolen vehicle reports; at least 11 of those cars had keys left in them or were unlocked.More >>