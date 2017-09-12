Quickest way to buy Garth Brooks tickets

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Country star Garth Brooks is coming to the Capitol city and tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

Fans are recommended to go to www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, refresh their current account (update their credit card, etc.) or create one before Friday for a quicker purchasing experience.

On Friday, fans will be able to purchase tickets one of these ways: www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or Ticketmaster Express at (866) 448-7849.

There will not be any sales at Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office or any retail outlets on Friday.

There will be no ticket pre-sales. All seats sold best available.