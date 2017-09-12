Lincoln couple fighting back against Alzheimer's

Bob and Lynne Fullerton have been married for 32 years, and just a few years ago they were living out their dream, traveling across the country, taking photographs of wildlife and living in Colorado; when life took a devastating turn.

Lynne Fullerton says, "Over three years ago, we moved to Colorado for an empty nest adventure, and that's when we we kind of started figuring out that there was something not right, several things not right."

Bob was diagnosed with early-on-set Alzheimer's in 2014 at the age of 59. A shocking diagnosis for a man who's been active all of his life.

"I"ve been an All-American college wrestler, skateboarding, I was Nebraska's first professional skateboarder. I love getting out," said Bob Fullerton.

Around 200,000 people under the age of 65 have early-on-set Alzheimer's, it's a disease that affects everything from memory to cognitive function, and is the sixth leading cause of death in the country.

"The hardest part of this for us has been accepting the unacceptable. The memory losses, those are the easiest things to deal with, believe it or not, but it's the thing you hear most often about, it's the loss of logical thought," says Lynne.

But the diagnosis isn't stopping the Fullerton's from fighting back.

"The reason why this month is so important to us is because Bob was diagnosed with early-on-set Alzheimer's disease three years ago. We finally got angry enough at the disease here at the beginning of the year and we decided we wanted to fight this," said Lynn.

And many people are counting on them, including their four grandchildren

Bob and Lynne will be at The Walk To End Alzheimer's at Holmes Lake at 11 a.m., but Bob won't be walking.

"I'm going to be probably running, instead of walking," said Bob.