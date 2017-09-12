Open house held to discuss future of Cooper Park

On Tuesday, Lincoln Parks and Recreation held an open house to discuss Cooper Park.



"Like the park, is inspiration to a lot of children, and we want that to still be inspiration now," said attendee Ray Evans.

The park, located at 8th and D, is needing some improvements.

The meeting was at Park Middle School, and officials hoped to hear feedback from park users on what changes they would like to see.



"Kind of a wide variety of things that range from replacing and repairing the roof on the picnic shelter and some of the stone retaining walls, to maybe some other ideas of some alternative recreation uses for the site," said J.J. Yost with Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

They plan to take the feedback to create a master plan, then get estimates for the renovations.

Dozens of people came to the meeting, and one attendee brought ideas in hopes to see a safer environment.



"Happy families, make sure that the youth is safe and comfortable and just make it enjoyable again," said Evans.

The park has recently installed new LED lighting around the area, and they hope to add more light fixtures with the changes.



Parks and Recreation tells me that improvements could come as soon as this winter or even next spring.