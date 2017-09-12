NEMA plans, wants you to plan for emergencies

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is coming off one of its busiest summers in years: disastrous storms in April and again in June, several tornadoes responsible for heavy damage across the state and managing an influx of tens of thousands for the solar eclipse.

Now, they’re stepping out of state lines, managing the Nebraska National Guard's role in recovery from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

"With the two hurricanes, the national guard has tremendous assets and resources, tremendous capability,” NEMA assistant director Bryan Tuma said. “The states were putting out requests for those types of resources."

NEMA is housed within the National Guard. It works much like FEMA does at the national level -- providing aid to local communities in emergencies.

NEMA also has an eye on disasters across the country, with a meticulous plan in response to any hazard that may come its way.

“We operate from the perspective of all hazards,” Tuma said. “Whether it's natural or man made disasters or events, we try to look and prepare for those types of issues.”

The agency works with each of Nebraska’s 93 counties to ensure they have a plan.

Tuma said it's up to you to have your family prepared if disaster strikes.

“You really need to evaluate what it is you need to do for your family and your home,” he said. “Especially for the first 72 hours. If you have to evacuate, what does it look like? How do you take care of your pets and your family members?”

The agency hopes recent examples of water and food shortages along with hours–long lines for supplies like sandbags during these two historic hurricanes hammer home the message of preparedness for everyone – no matter where you live.

If you need a template to map out your plan for a natural disaster, click here.