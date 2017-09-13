Nebraska prison search finds weapons, alcohol, drugs

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a recent sweep of a Nebraska prison uncovered alcohol, homemade weapons, a smartphone and a significant amount of illegal drugs.

A prisons spokeswoman said Tuesday that officials conducted a thorough search of the Nebraska State Penitentiary after finding drugs, a smartphone and three weapons in a cell.

The search uncovered homemade weapons and homemade alcohol. Authorities checked all shop areas as well as windows and door frames in housing units, because the drugs recovered had been hidden inside a window's steel casing.

The search took place Aug. 29 to Sept. 1.

Corrections Department Director Scott Frakes says a new centralized intelligence teams is helping officials respond more proactively.

A Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said his agency is investigating the case but declined to provide further details.