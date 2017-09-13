Nebraska prison search finds weapons, alcohol, drugs - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska prison search finds weapons, alcohol, drugs

Nebraska prison search finds weapons, alcohol, drugs

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a recent sweep of a Nebraska prison uncovered alcohol, homemade weapons, a smartphone and a significant amount of illegal drugs.

A prisons spokeswoman said Tuesday that officials conducted a thorough search of the Nebraska State Penitentiary after finding drugs, a smartphone and three weapons in a cell.

The search uncovered homemade weapons and homemade alcohol. Authorities checked all shop areas as well as windows and door frames in housing units, because the drugs recovered had been hidden inside a window's steel casing.

The search took place Aug. 29 to Sept. 1.

Corrections Department Director Scott Frakes says a new centralized intelligence teams is helping officials respond more proactively.

A Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said his agency is investigating the case but declined to provide further details.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln couple fighting back against Alzheimer's

    Lincoln couple fighting back against Alzheimer's

    Bob and Lynne Fullerton have been married for 32 years, and just a few years ago they were living out their dream, traveling across the country, taking photographs of wildlife and living in Colorado; when life took a devastating turn. Lynne Fullerton says, "Over three years ago, we moved to Colorado for an empty nest adventure, and that's when we we kind of started figuring out that there was something not right, several things not right." Bob was diagnosed with early-on-s...More >>
    Bob and Lynne Fullerton have been married for 32 years, and just a few years ago they were living out their dream, traveling across the country, taking photographs of wildlife and living in Colorado; when life took a devastating turn. Lynne Fullerton says, "Over three years ago, we moved to Colorado for an empty nest adventure, and that's when we we kind of started figuring out that there was something not right, several things not right." Bob was diagnosed with early-on-s...More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>

  • NEMA plans, wants you to plan for emergencies

    NEMA plans, wants you to plan for emergencies

    NEMA plans, wants you to plan for emergencies

    NEMA  has an eye on disasters across the country, with an in-depth plan in response to any hazard that may come its way.

    More >>

    NEMA  has an eye on disasters across the country, with an in-depth plan in response to any hazard that may come its way.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.