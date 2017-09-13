UPDATE: Lincoln woman in life-threatening condition after hit and run

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE:

Lincoln Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent one woman to the hospital in serious condition Wednesday morning.

"One of the residents came in and said that the lady that came in to volunteer was in the street," said Deanna Jaymes, who worked with the hit and run victim at nearby Fresh Start transition home for women. "She thought she'd been hit by a car so I went out there and found her with a bunch of people around her, just laying in the street. It was very sad. Very tragic."

The accident happened near 64th and Havelock.

Volunteers and friends at Fresh Start are still reeling. They say the victim, a 58-year-old blind woman, volunteered at Fresh Start and lived in the Havelock neighborhood.



"She's always up and down the street," Jaymes said. "I come up to work and she'll be walking across the street down in Havelock. And I know she's over at the senior center all the time, helping them, answering their phones."

Police say the woman, whose name they are not releasing at this time, was crossing Havelock at the intersection of 64th when an eastbound Gold Nissan, driven by a woman in her 60s, hit her.



"The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries," said Capt. Danny Reitan with LPD. "She's a female, and it appears she does have some visual impairment."

Police say the driver fled the scene, but within an hour they found her and her car just blocks away. Volunteers at Fresh Start say the victim is well loved at the transition home. They say she is legally blind and can't drive, but stays active.



"This was a later in life status for her so her stories for how she's overcome that and moved forward and made adjustments and go out and really find ways to be productive and useful and helpful has been a wonderful inspiration for the women who live here," said fellow volunteer Meg Damme.



The victim is still in life-threatening condition at the hospital. The suspect is no longer in police custody; no citations have been issued as of now, but police are still investigating.



Lincoln police are investigating a hit and run accident near 64th and Havelock Avenue that left a woman critically injured. The accident happened before 9 A.M. Tuesday morning. Police were looking for a 1998 Gold Nissan Maxima.

Police say have located the vehicle and are questioning a possible suspect. We don't know the names of the people involved in the hit and run and we'll keep you updated as more information is made available.