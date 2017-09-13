UPDATE: Woman questioned in Lincoln hit and run that left anothe - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: Woman questioned in Lincoln hit and run that left another woman in critical condition

Lincoln police are investigating a hit and run accident near 64th and Havelock Avenue that left a woman critically injured.  The accident happened before 9 A.M. Tuesday morning.  Police were looking for a 1998 Gold Nissan Maxima.   

Police say have located the vehicle and have a suspect in custody.  We don't know the names of the victim or suspect involved in the hit and run and we'll keep you updated as more information is made available. 

