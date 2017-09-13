Lincoln Car Theft

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln police took 3 into custody early Wednesday morning after they allegedly stole a pick up truck.

Police say the pick up was reported stolen around 2:45am near NW 48th and W. Benton. 5201 W. Benton

They say it was unlocked with the keys inside.

Police say just 10 minutes later a private citizens listening to scanner traffic reported to police that he saw the stolen pick up near 14th and Superior.

Police were able to find the pick up with Garnette inside at the Walmart near 27th and Superior.

They say a 17 year old boy and 15 year old boy found shop lifting were also taken into custody in connection with the crime.