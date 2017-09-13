Woman died after car-garbage truck collision - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

KENNARD, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say an 81-year-old car driver has died after a collision with a garbage truck in eastern Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 75, about 2 miles east of Kennard. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman driving north when her car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the truck.

The office says the woman died after being taken to an Omaha hospital. Her name hasn't been released. The Sheriff's Office says she lived in Fort Calhoun.

The Sheriff's Office also says the truck driver wasn't injured. He's been identified as 61-year-old Joseph Bauersachs, of Omaha.

