Omaha considers annexing nearby town - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha considers annexing nearby town

Omaha considers annexing nearby town

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

WATERLOO, Neb. (AP) _ The mayor of Omaha says the city is considering the possibility of stretching westward and annexing a nearby town.

Mayor Jean Stothert presented the idea of annexing Waterloo last month. She says bringing the small town into Omaha city limits is always under consideration.

Waterloo Village Board Chairman Travis Harlow says residents would object to being absorbed by Omaha. He says the town ``thrives because of its small town atmosphere.''

State law allows Omaha to annex adjacent cities in Douglas County with fewer than 10,000 people, regardless of their approval. Harlow says Waterloo is a community of about 850 people.

Omaha's last annexation of a free-standing community was with Elkhorn in 2007.

Annexation packages are proposed by the Mayor's Office before going to City Council.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Woman questioned in Lincoln hit and run that left another woman in critical condition

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police are investigating a hit and run accident near 64th and Havelock Avenue.   Police say a car struck a person around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and left the scene.  Scanner reports indicate the person injured suffered critical injuries but that has not been confirmed by police.  According to the scanner, police are looking for a 1998 Gold Nissan Maxima.  If you have any information, call 9-1-1...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police are investigating a hit and run accident near 64th and Havelock Avenue.   Police say a car struck a person around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and left the scene.  Scanner reports indicate the person injured suffered critical injuries but that has not been confirmed by police.  According to the scanner, police are looking for a 1998 Gold Nissan Maxima.  If you have any information, call 9-1-1...

    More >>

  • Lincoln Car Theft

    Lincoln Car Theft

    Lincoln Car Theft

    Lincoln police took 3 into custody early Wednesday morning after they allegedly stole a pick up truck.

    More >>

    Lincoln police took 3 into custody early Wednesday morning after they allegedly stole a pick up truck.

    More >>

  • Lincoln couple fighting back against Alzheimer's

    Lincoln couple fighting back against Alzheimer's

    Bob and Lynne Fullerton have been married for 32 years, and just a few years ago they were living out their dream, traveling across the country, taking photographs of wildlife and living in Colorado; when life took a devastating turn. Lynne Fullerton says, "Over three years ago, we moved to Colorado for an empty nest adventure, and that's when we we kind of started figuring out that there was something not right, several things not right." Bob was diagnosed with early-on-s...More >>
    Bob and Lynne Fullerton have been married for 32 years, and just a few years ago they were living out their dream, traveling across the country, taking photographs of wildlife and living in Colorado; when life took a devastating turn. Lynne Fullerton says, "Over three years ago, we moved to Colorado for an empty nest adventure, and that's when we we kind of started figuring out that there was something not right, several things not right." Bob was diagnosed with early-on-s...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.