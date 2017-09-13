Woman arrested in fatal Dawes County crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman arrested in fatal Dawes County crash

Woman arrested in fatal Dawes County crash

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have arrested a woman who's been accused of driving drunk when her minivan crashed off a northwest Nebraska road, fatally injuring a 6-year-old girl.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, child abuse/neglect and related crimes. Court records don't show that she's been formally charged yet. The patrol says she lives in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.

The accident occurred Saturday, north of Chadron in Dawes County. The patrol says the minivan she was driving went out of control and rolled, injuring three adults and three children. Two children were flown to a Denver hospital for treatment, and the patrol says one of them a 6-year-old girl died there Sunday.

