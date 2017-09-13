Sen. Pansing Brooks announces re-election bid

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska state senator from Lincoln is seeking a second term in the Legislature.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks announced Wednesday she will run for re-election. Pansing Brooks was first elected in 2014 to represent Legislative District 28, an area that includes central Lincoln.

Pansing Brooks has introduced and passed legislation that increases penalties for human traffickers and solicitors while boosting protection for victims. She also won approval of measures designed to improve women's health, change the juvenile justice system and increase financial protections for college students.

Pansing Brooks says she opposed cuts to teacher retirement benefits, women's health clinics and probation services. She says she hopes to pass additional legislation aimed at the state corrections system, among other issues.

Pansing Brooks is a registered Democrat. The Legislature is officially nonpartisan.

