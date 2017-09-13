Sen. Pansing Brooks announces re-election bid - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sen. Pansing Brooks announces re-election bid

Sen. Pansing Brooks announces re-election bid

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska state senator from Lincoln is seeking a second term in the Legislature.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks announced Wednesday she will run for re-election. Pansing Brooks was first elected in 2014 to represent Legislative District 28, an area that includes central Lincoln.

Pansing Brooks has introduced and passed legislation that increases penalties for human traffickers and solicitors while boosting protection for victims. She also won approval of measures designed to improve women's health, change the juvenile justice system and increase financial protections for college students.

Pansing Brooks says she opposed cuts to teacher retirement benefits, women's health clinics and probation services. She says she hopes to pass additional legislation aimed at the state corrections system, among other issues.

Pansing Brooks is a registered Democrat. The Legislature is officially nonpartisan.
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Lincoln woman in life-threatening condition after hit and run

    UPDATE: Lincoln woman in life-threatening condition after hit and run

    Lincoln Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent one woman to the hospital in serious condition Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    Lincoln Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent one woman to the hospital in serious condition Wednesday morning.

    More >>

  • Lincoln Car Theft

    Lincoln Car Theft

    Lincoln Car Theft

    Lincoln police took 3 into custody early Wednesday morning after they allegedly stole a pick up truck.

    More >>

    Lincoln police took 3 into custody early Wednesday morning after they allegedly stole a pick up truck.

    More >>

  • Lincoln couple fighting back against Alzheimer's

    Lincoln couple fighting back against Alzheimer's

    Bob and Lynne Fullerton have been married for 32 years, and just a few years ago they were living out their dream, traveling across the country, taking photographs of wildlife and living in Colorado; when life took a devastating turn. Lynne Fullerton says, "Over three years ago, we moved to Colorado for an empty nest adventure, and that's when we we kind of started figuring out that there was something not right, several things not right." Bob was diagnosed with early-on-s...More >>
    Bob and Lynne Fullerton have been married for 32 years, and just a few years ago they were living out their dream, traveling across the country, taking photographs of wildlife and living in Colorado; when life took a devastating turn. Lynne Fullerton says, "Over three years ago, we moved to Colorado for an empty nest adventure, and that's when we we kind of started figuring out that there was something not right, several things not right." Bob was diagnosed with early-on-s...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.