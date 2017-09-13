$40K settlement OK'd with woman over police force claim - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

$40K settlement OK'd with woman over police force claim

$40K settlement OK'd with woman over police force claim

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The city of Omaha has reached a $40,000 settlement with a woman who says police used excessive force when they arrested her at a downtown hotel.

The City Council voted Tuesday to approve the settlement with Jazmyne McMiller, who was arrested in 2014 at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Officer Fred Hiykel had been called to the hotel for a disturbance. McMiller says Hiykel pulled her from an elevator and violently pushed her against a wall and into the hotel's registration desk as she tried to tell him she was a hotel guest and show him her room card key.

Hiykel denied shoving McMiller into the desk and said she screamed at and spat on him.

A charge of disorderly conduct against McMiller was later dismissed.

