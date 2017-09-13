Sen. Bob Krist announces run for NE Governor

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

State senator Bob Krist announced he's running for governor Wednesday at the Capitol Building.

The Omaha representative is leaving the GOP behind and registering as an independent.

"When you look at the platforms of both parties I don't think I can conform to the platform of democrats or as republicans,” Krist says.

He says Nebraska needs a leader that’s not focused on the party line, but rather working together for solutions.

He says specifically, working toward non-partisan solutions for tax reform.

He says taxes reform and education will be his top priority.

"I'm not sure you can separate education and tax reform because the two go hand in hand,” Krist said. “That's gonna be a huge undertaking...and we have some ideas on how to change that process but with every change in the tax reform process we're gonna have to make sure that the education system is also funded correctly."

Another issue he says was key to his campaign is the corrections system.

Krist says if elected, he will declare a state of emergency, so changes will be made with the Department of Corrections.