Member of Kennedy family speaks about addiction in Lincoln

Centerpointe, a treatment center for people with addiction and mental illness has their annual fundraising gala tonight.

The goal of the event is not only to raise money, but also awareness.

They have a special guest to help do so.

It’s Chris Kennedy Lawford, John F. Kennedy’s nephew and addictions activist and author says he’s been recovering from substance abuse and addictions for years.

"This is the number one public health issue, addiction and mental illness,” Lawford said.

Lawford wants to use his personal experiences to help others.

He's known about Centerpointe for a long time, and connects with their mission of helping people overcome addictions.

He says he's speaking today to raise much needed awareness.

"There are lots of people suffering in communities across the country, there's thousands of people dying of Opiod overdoses every year,” he said. “It's a real problem and people need to pay attention."

Lawford say she supports Centerpointe because they do just that, support people through mental health and addiction and provide care for them even after they’re on their feet.

