NEB SOC: Nebraska vs. Iowa Postponed

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska Athletics Department, in conjunction with the University of Iowa, has determined that the women’s soccer matchup between the schools scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15 in Iowa City will not be played this weekend. The schools are hopeful of finding a mutually agreeable date for the contest to be played later in the 2017 season.

The postponement is due to multiple Nebraska student-athletes being ill during the course of the week.