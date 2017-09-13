Groundbreaking for Canopy Row - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Groundbreaking for Canopy Row

A groundbreaking in the Haymarket today was for Canopy Row. 


It will include a five story office building, apartments, and small retail stores.


It's located at N and South Canopy Streets.


One of the most talked about additions... a downtown grocery store.

"We will have a full service meat department with a meat cutter, we will have fresh produce, we'll have a deli, we'll have everything you need. The convenience item, like a pull up delivery system and online ordering," said Jill Moline with Canopy Market. 

In total, Canopy Row will exceed 75,000 square ft. across three buildings, and cost $11 million. 

