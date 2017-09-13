Fire at Lincoln Correctional Center

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to a fire at the Lincoln Correctional Center shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say it was started by an inmate in a cell using bedding and books.

Other inmates had to be evacuated for a short time.

Prison staff members were able to extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived and started ventilating the smoke.

Officials say there were no injuries and no word on damage.

The State Fire Marshall is now investigating.