Hotel evacuated due to carbon monoxide

A Lincoln hotel had to be evacuated Wednesday morning.

Crews were originally responding to a medical call at the Hampton Inn & Suites near North 27th and Interstate-80.

When they got inside the hotel, their carbon monoxide detectors on their equipment started going off.

The entire building had to be evacuated due to the unsafe levels of carbon monoxide.

Black Hills Energy found a leak and were able to fix it.

The medical call was not related to the carbon monoxide leak.