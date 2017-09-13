LPD needs help locating a robbery suspect

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Lincoln Police Department needs your help finding a robbery suspect.



It took place near 44th and Cornhusker at a Paycheck Advance.

Police responded to an armed robbery call around, but there is no evidence the suspect was armed according to police officials.

"He had a note with him. He demanded cash, basically threatened that he had a weapon but did not display a weapon. He did get away with some cash and was last seen running northbound from the business," said Captain Donald Scheinost, of the Lincoln Police Department.

Police say the man is a black male in his mid twenties with dreads to his shoulders.

and was wearing a dark colored beanie, sweater and pants.

If you have any information please contact the Lincoln Police Department.