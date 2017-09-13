Rousseau Elementary students start change drive for Houston

Students at Rousseau Elementary School are paying it forward, one penny at a time.

Fourth-grader Chloe Blum started a change drive to benefit Houstonians affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"We've already raised I think past $1,000," she said.

The change drive comes after fifth graders Tanis Bennetts, Brylie Beasley and Everett Green raised nearly $300 during a lemonade stand last Saturday. They put the money towards the school fundraiser, which will end up all being donated to the Houston Food Bank.

"I was thinking about how much destruction, like if your roof just got blown off and you needed something to restart," Bennetts said. "That's just a way to restart for somebody, and I think that would really help."

The drive has taught them important life lessons.

"This is a caring country and people are very generous," Green said.

"When one person came and just gave money it felt really good," Beasley said.

The students don't have a goal amount for how much they want to raise, they just want to give as much as possible for people who need it.