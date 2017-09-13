Houston area dogs looking for homes in Nebraska

Lincoln Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent one woman to the hospital in serious condition Wednesday morning.More >>
Lincoln police took 3 into custody early Wednesday morning after they allegedly stole a pick up truck.
A woman has told authorities that a coyote snatched a 4-month-old puppy from the front yard of her suburban Omaha home.
Authorities say a recent sweep of a Nebraska prison uncovered alcohol, homemade weapons, a smartphone and a significant amount of illegal drugs.
Authorities say an 81-year-old car driver has died after a collision with a garbage truck in eastern Nebraska.
The city of Omaha has reached a $40,000 settlement with a woman who says police used excessive force when they arrested her at a downtown hotel.
"Couldn't find gas," Roland said. "Stopped at stations and the pumps were wrapped up with cellophane. couldn't find things to eat or drink, and we didn't have much money."
An Omaha man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography.
Officials say it was started by an inmate in a cell using bedding and books.
