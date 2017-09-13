Houston area dogs looking for homes in Nebraska

Posted by KLKN

Six puppies and six small breed dogs from the Houston area arrived at the Beatrice Human Society Wednesday.

Most of them are already fixed, vaccinated and micro chipped. They just need homes.



"These have never been adopted and we're convinced we can find really nice Forever Homes for them here," said Beatrice Humane Society's John Rypma. "And then that frees up the shelters down there to keep the dogs they know have owners and so if those owners get settled and they want them back, they're close by and not a long ways away."



Shelter Manager Bryce Caulk is friends with a shelter manager in Texas, and they made this arrangement.



"We knew that there'd be animals needing help and needing placement, and so then the thought came about: what could we do to help?" Caulk said. "And then I made the connection and turns out what we could do to help is a place and the animals."



They said this is the right thing to do. They serve Gage County, but their mission is to find homes for dogs that are in need, no matter the location.



"In a situation like this where they've got a major disaster, I think everybody that can help in any way possible needs to step up and help because I know one shelter in Austin that's taken in 3,000 dogs," Rypma said. "Everybody needs to do what they can to make this all work out."



The dogs seem to be going fast. Caulk said six of them have already been adopted.

They also say they're hoping to have an adoption event at the PetSmarts in Lincoln this weekend.