Gov. Rickettes signs Pork Agreement in Japan

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com



Governor Pete Ricketts is in Japan this morning taking part in a trade mission.

Governor Ricketts has been busy meeting with many international business leaders who have invested in our state.



Ricketts recently signed a Pork Agreement that will expand the business relationship between a Japanese company and Smithfield Foods in Crete.

He's met with the U.S. Ambassador to Japan; as well as the Prime Minister.

As far as making deals; he also met with executives with the Japan External Trade Organization and Kawasaki and thanked both of them for their continued involvement with our state.



The governor's trip isn't over yet. Ricketts and the trade delegation will begin their fourth day with more meetings with Japanese trade official.