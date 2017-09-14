Ricketts urges Japan to discuss beef tariff with US

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Update:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says he's urging Japanese officials to talk to the U.S. about tariffs after Japan announced in July that it would impose a 50 percent tariff on frozen beef imports.

Ricketts said in a news conference call Thursday that the tariff will suppress some of the demand for beef, but that exports will continue.

His discussions about beef came during a Japanese trade mission. Ricketts says he's confident Japanese demand for Nebraska-made beef is growing.

The U.S. and Australia account for 90 percent of Japan's frozen beef imports.

The usual tariff rate for frozen beef imports is 38.5 percent. Under World Trade Organization rules, Japan can introduce safeguard tariffs when imports rise more than 17 percent year-on-year in any given quarter.



Governor Pete Ricketts is in Japan this morning taking part in a trade mission.

Governor Ricketts has been busy meeting with many international business leaders who have invested in our state.



Ricketts recently signed a Pork Agreement that will expand the business relationship between a Japanese company and Smithfield Foods in Crete.

He's met with the U.S. Ambassador to Japan; as well as the Prime Minister.

As far as making deals; he also met with executives with the Japan External Trade Organization and Kawasaki and thanked both of them for their continued involvement with our state.



The governor's trip isn't over yet. Ricketts and the trade delegation will begin their fourth day with more meetings with Japanese trade official.