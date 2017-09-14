UPDATE: One sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Lincoln fire

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:

Lincoln Fire and Rescue confirm one person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a morning fire near 35th and D. No one else was injured.

LFR says the house is uninhabitable, the Red Cross has been called in to help the family.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a two-alarm house fire this morning near 35th and D Streets.

The call came in around 6:30. Crews responded and pulled one person from the home. She was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Everyone else who was inside the home got out safely. The fire was eventually put out.

We'll bring you more details on this story when they are made available.