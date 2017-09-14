Pit bull puppy stolen from Lincoln home - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Pit bull puppy stolen from Lincoln home

Lincoln Police are investigating the theft of a puppy Wednesday evening, sometime between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Police say a 3-month-old brown and white Pit bull puppy was stolen from a fenced yard near W Cornhusker and 5th.

The next day, the owner noticed a dog for sale on Craigslist and he believed it was his puppy. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact LPD at 402.441.6000.

