LSO arrests Raymond man after finding 200 pieces of stolen property at his home

Lincoln Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent one woman to the hospital in serious condition Wednesday morning.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a two-alarm house fire this morning near 35th and D Streets.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating the theft of a puppy Wednesday evening, sometime between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Police say a 3-month-old brown and white Pit bull puppy was stolen from a fenced yard near W Cornhusker and 5th.More >>
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is set to visit two Lincoln schools Thursday, as part of her nationwide Rethink School Tour.More >>
A groundbreaking in the Haymarket today was for Canopy Row. It will include a five story office building, apartments, and small retail stores. It's located at N and South Canopy Streets. One of the most talked about additions... a downtown grocery store. "We will have a full service meat department with a meat cutter, we will have fresh produce, we'll have a deli, we'll have everything you need. The convinence item, like a pull up delivery system and online orde...More >>
It happened at the Hampton Inn & Suites near north 27th and Interstate-80.More >>
Posted by KLKN Six puppies and six small breed dogs from the Houston area arrived at the Beatrice Human Society Wednesday.More >>
The property included construction equipment, trailers, tools and is worth more than $50,000.More >>
Officials say it was started by an inmate in a cell using bedding and books.More >>
Lincoln police took 3 into custody early Wednesday morning after they allegedly stole a pick up truck.More >>
Summer-like temps and breezy today...More >>
