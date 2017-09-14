LSO arrests Raymond man after finding 200 pieces of stolen prope - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LSO arrests Raymond man after finding 200 pieces of stolen property at his home

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in connection with multiple burglaries and thefts in the county.

They say they found 200 items of stolen property at the home of 32 year old Travis Duffek out near Raymond, NE.  

The property included construction equipment, trailers, tools and is worth more than $50,000.  

Deputies have cleared six LSO cases of burglary and theft and two LPD trailer thefts so far.

They say Duffek is possibly responsible for as many as 30 other thefts in the area.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.