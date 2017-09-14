Secretary DeVos visit to Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Secretary DeVos visit to Lincoln

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is in Lincoln, Thursday, on her Rethink School tour.  

Her first stop was at St. Mary's Catholic School in downtown Lincoln.

She read to young students and visited many classrooms.  

DeVos second visit is scheduled for the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program.  

