A Closer Look at Alzheimer's: Brad Anderson's Story

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

gbaumgardner@klkntv.com

For the past seven years, Brad Anderson's life has been an emotional roller coaster. Often dictating the highs and the lows was his wife's diagnosis with Alzheimer's.

"That was a huge change. You're with someone who's been your partner for the past 35 years or more and suddenly she can't be your partner in the same way," says Brad.

His wife was diagnosed at the age of 55 with early on-set dementia. Before that time, the couple often traveled and danced.



"That's probably what I enjoyed more than anything. Not the dancing, but the dancing with her. Because that's something to do with your partner that's very special. There's nothing else quite like it," says Brad.

After the diagnosis, Brad transitioned from dance partner to primary care giver. It's a job that can be both draining and isolating.

LuAnn passed away in January. However, Brad's interaction with Alzheimer's is far from over. Brad hopes to remain a tireless advocate by changing public policy and helping other families fighting a similar battle.



This weekend, Brad hopes to honor his wife by participating in the Walk to end Alzheimer's.

If you'd like to become an advocate or join in the walk, you can find more information here www.alz.org/nebraska

