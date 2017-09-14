Portion of Old Cheney closed due to water main work in Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Portion of Old Cheney closed due to water main work in Lincoln

Both westbound lanes of Old Cheney Road between 40th and 27th streets are now closed for emergency water main repair.  One westbound lane is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. All work is expected to be completed by September 22.

