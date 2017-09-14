Portion of Old Cheney closed due to water main work in Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police Department needs your help finding a robbery suspect. It took place near 44th and Cornhusker at a Paycheck Advance. Police responded to an armed robbery call around, but there is no evidence the suspect was armed according to police officials. "He had a note with him. He demanded cash, basically threatened that he had a weapon but did not display a weapon. He did get away with some cash and ...