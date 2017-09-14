Authorities release name of man killed in farm accident

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have released the name of a man killed in an accident at a potato farm south of North Platte.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has identified the man as 57-year-old Lloyd Behrens, who lived in North Platte.

The Sheriff's Office says Behrens got caught in moving belt parts of a potato collecting machine on Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.