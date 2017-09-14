5 children hurt when vehicle strikes school bus

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

BAYARD, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say five children were injured when a vehicle struck the back of a school bus that had stopped to let off a student in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The accident was reported around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 26, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) north of Bayard.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the loaded bus was stuck from behind by a vehicle driven by a 15-year-old girl. She and her 12-year-old passenger and three students on the bus were taken to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Bayard school Superintendent Travis Miller says all five are Bayard students and says they were released from the hospital later Wednesday.

The names of the injured haven't been released.

