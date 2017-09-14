Suspect arrested in shooting death of Hastings man - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Hastings man

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Hastings man.

Police say 19-year-old Deante Mullen was spotted late Monday near a convenience store in Lincoln and arrested after he tried to run to his car. Police say a stolen handgun was found in the front seat. Mullen was arrested on several Lancaster County warrants. His attorney declined to comment.

It's unclear what charge, if any, Mullen might face in Adams County, where Hastings police say he's suspected in the killing of 19-year-old Jose Hansen, whose body was found in an alley early Monday morning. The Adams County attorney didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

