Here's how you can buy tickets for the Lincoln Garth Brooks concert

Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood On Sale Tomorrow
The wait is over: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood tickets go on sale tomorrow! For a quicker ticket purchasing experience, fans need to go to www.ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks to refresh their current Ticketmaster account (update their credit card, etc.) or create one before Friday at 10AM.

On Friday, fans will be able to purchase verified tickets one of these ways.
  1. Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks
    Please go NOW  to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click “On Sale Tips” or log into the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device to create an account or refresh your existing Ticketmaster account (update credit card, etc.) for a quicker purchasing experience.
     
  2. Ticketmaster 1-866-448-7849 
*IMPORTANT: There will not be any sales at Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office or any retail outlets on Friday, September 15.

SPECIAL NOTE: Select seats protected with paperless delivery.
www.ticketmaster.com/creditcardentry

TICKET LIMIT: 8
ALL SEATS SOLD BEST AVAILABLE

