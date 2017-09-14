US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visits Lincoln

From reading Dr. Seuss to a room full of kindergartners at St. Mary's Catholic School, to holding an iguana at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos' visit to our capitol city was packed with activities. She's visiting schools across the nation that are coming up with new ways to teach and inspire children.

"There's no 'one size fits all' solution to anything," she said .

The zoo school is a chance for Lincoln Public School students who love science and math to focus their studies, doing research and getting daily hands-on training.

"I'm encouraged that Secretary DeVos chose Lincoln and chose Nebraska because we have a unique story to tell here," said LPS Superintendent Steve Joel. "It's a story of success and it's a story of 'all means all' with regards to children."

The topic of charter schools, a controversy that's followed DeVos since her appointment within the Trump administration, came up more than once. DeVos says she wants more school choice, while Joel says he doesn't want to see public school funds going to something that might not have as much accountability.

"Public education is all kids," he said. "With limited state resources and federal resources I think it's extremely important that they stay focused in the public sector."

"I'm not here to suggest what one option needs to occur," said DeVos. "What I'm here to suggest is that parents and students should have choices."

DeVos will be using observations from this visit to make decisions about future education initiatives.