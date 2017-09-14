State Sen. Riepe to seek re-election to Legislature

Officials have released the name of the woman struck by an SUV near 64th and Havelock Wednesday morning.More >>
Authorities say five children were injured when a vehicle struck the back of a school bus that had stopped to let off a student in the Nebraska Panhandle.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a two-alarm house fire this morning near 35th and D Streets.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating the theft of a puppy Wednesday evening, sometime between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Police say a 3-month-old brown and white Pit bull puppy was stolen from a fenced yard near W Cornhusker and 5th.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in an accident at a potato farm south of North Platte.More >>
The property included construction equipment, trailers, tools and is worth more than $50,000.More >>
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is set to visit two Lincoln schools Thursday, as part of her nationwide Rethink School Tour.More >>
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is in Lincoln, Thursday, on her Rethink School tour.More >>
A groundbreaking in the Haymarket today was for Canopy Row. It will include a five story office building, apartments, and small retail stores. It's located at N and South Canopy Streets. One of the most talked about additions... a downtown grocery store. "We will have a full service meat department with a meat cutter, we will have fresh produce, we'll have a deli, we'll have everything you need. The convinence item, like a pull up delivery system and online orde...More >>
It happened at the Hampton Inn & Suites near north 27th and Interstate-80.More >>
Summer-like temps and breezy today...More >>
