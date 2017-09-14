NEB WGYM: Huskers Release 2018 Schedule

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team has finalized its 2018 schedule, announced head coach Dan Kendig on Thursday. The slate features five home events, including the Masters Classic on March 4, 2018.

The Huskers, reigning co-Big Ten champions, open the season on Jan. 13 against Big Ten opponent Penn State in University Park, Pa. The Huskers will then return home for a three-meet home slate.

On Jan. 20 the Huskers will host conference foe Rutgers at the Devaney Center. The meet is a part of a double-dual, coed event with the Nebraska men's gymnastics team, who will faces Ohio State. Both events will start at 7 p.m., simultaneously.

One week later on Jan. 27, women's gymnastics will host Michigan, the other co-Big Ten champion of the 2017 regular season. The meet will take place in the Devaney Center at 2 p.m. Nebraska will remain home to host Minnesota on Feb. 3 in the Devaney Center at 7 p.m.

The Huskers will then travel to Iowa City, Iowa to compete with the Iowa Hawkeyes on Feb. 10. On Feb. 16, the Huskers will travel to Oklahoma City, Okla. to meet Oklahoma at 6:45 p.m. The Huskers return home for their final home dual meet when they host Pittsburgh on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Devaney Center.

In early March, Nebraska will travel to Elevate 2018 in Augusta, Ga. The meet will feature Nebraska, Georgia, Stanford and Illinois on March 2. Nebraska will travel back to Lincoln on March 3 to host the Masters Classic at the Devaney Center on March 4. The 28th annual Masters Classic will feature UCLA, Iowa State and Kent State at 2 p.m.

Just five days later on March 9, the Huskers will travel to their last dual meet of the season when they compete in Gainesville, Fla. against Florida at 6:45 p.m. Nebraska will then compete at the B1G Five Meet for seeding in the next week's Big Ten Championships. The four opponents at the B1G Five meet are Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State and Ohio State. The time and location of the B1G Five Meet will be announced at a future date. The 2018 Big Ten Championships are set for March 24 in Champaign, Ill.

NCAA Regional competition is set for April 7 at six campus sites: Alabama, Utah, NC State, Ohio State, Penn State and Minnesota. Nebraska last hosted a regional in 2017. The top two teams from each regional will qualify for the NCAA Championships, which take place April 20-21 in St. Louis.

Season ticket information will be available at a future date. Fans can follow the Huskers on Twitter at @HuskersWGym and Instagram at @HuskersWGymnastics.

2017 Nebraska Women's Gymnastics Schedule

Friday, Nov. 17: Intrasquad (Mabel Lee Hall) - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13: at Penn State - 4 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 20: Rutgers (Devaney Center) - 7 p.m. (Double-dual coed meet with men's gymnastics)

Saturday, Jan. 27: Michigan (Devaney Center) - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3: Minnesota (Devaney Center) - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10: at Iowa - TBA

Friday, Feb. 16: at Oklahoma - 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24: Pittsburgh (Devaney Center) - 7 p.m.

Friday, March 2: at Elevate 2018 (with Georgia, Stanford and Illinois) - 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 4: Masters Classic (with UCLA, Iowa State, and Kent State) 2 p.m.

Friday, March 9: at Florida - 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 17: B1G Five Meet (with Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State and Maryland) - TBA

Saturday, March 24: Big Ten Championships - TBA

Saturday. April 7: at NCAA Regionals (at campus sites - Alabama, Utah, NC State, Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota)

Friday-Saturday, April 20-21: NCAA Championships, St. Louis