Update on morning house fire

Posted by KLKN



A fire that happened just after 6:30 this morning near South 35th and D streets left one man hospitalized. LPD said he was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital, but they haven't released his name or his condition.

Lincoln fire and rescue said the blaze was confined to one room and they were able to control it in less than 20 minutes.

Some neighbors said they had trouble getting through to 911 when trying to call

"My wife was trying to call 911 and several other people—at least three or four others—were trying to call 911 and all they were getting was a really fast busy signal, said neighbor Jeffrey Casavant. "It was very frustrating. It took several minutes to get through to 911 to even start getting someone to come here."



Lincoln police said that busy signal happens when their 911 system is overloaded with calls, and that the new system works fine.



Fire officials said the cause looks to be electrical. They said the house had no working smoke detectors. No word on how much damage at this time