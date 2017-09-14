Public school supporters rally in celebration of LPS

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness

Lincoln Public School supporters met to celebrate its success earlier today.

The group met at The Bay Coffee Shop to discuss support of LPS, and what actions they can take to support public schools across the state.

The goal is to show Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos the quality of education within the public school system.

"My favorite part about teaching in a public school is the ability to serve all students. Their diverse backgrounds foster an environment of tolerance acceptance and love. I think it's super important that she's here to witness all the success that is happening in Lincoln Public Schools," said Megan O'Brien, a Zeman Elementary Music Teacher.

The event had a number of speakers whose lives have been positively impacted by Lincoln Public Schools.