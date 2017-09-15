Explosion at London subway station - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

BREAKING NEWS OUT OF LONDON:

A reported explosion at a train station sent commuters stampeding in panic, injuring several people on Friday at the height of London's morning rush hour, and police said they were investigating it as a terrorist attack.

Photos taken inside a District Line train show a white plastic bucket inside a supermarket shopping bag. Flames and what appear to be wires can be seen. London ambulance services said they had sent multiple crews to the Parsons Green station. Police advised people to avoid the area in southwest London.

