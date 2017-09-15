Armed robbery suspects, on the loose - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Armed robbery suspects, on the loose

Posted:

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com


Lincoln Police are investigating an overnight robbery right here in the capitol city. Lincoln police say there's three suspects and they had a gun; they arrived to a home with one motive and that was to rob the family inside. Officers were called at around 11 last night to a home near 20th and Sewell.
Police say two people were in the house when the robbery happened. Officers say the three suspects quickly took a few things from inside the house and then ran away in an unknown direction.
 
Officers are still working to identify the suspects; which is a hard task because no description was give.

