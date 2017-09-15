Lincoln man arrested after fight with an officer

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police have arrested a man after he fought with an officer. It happened just before 1:00 a.m. near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue.

Police were responding to a disturbance in the area. An officer approached the driver of a black Cadillac and the driver sped off. Later, an officer was checking the alley when the Cadillac came back and stopped a short distance away from the officer. Police say the officer announced himself and approached the driver's side window.

He noticed the driver had his hand on the latch of the center console and the driver would move his hand. The driver show signs of alcohol impairment and there was an open bottle of alcohol in the cup holder. The driver ignored instructions to exit the vehicle and the officer opened the door. The officer and the driver began to fight and ended up on the ground.

The Cadillac rolled forward and collided with the police cruiser. Officers found a loaded handgun in the center console. Chaz Jane, 28, of Lincoln was arrested for resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and cited for DUI.