Lincoln man honored at Bryan Rehabilitation Reunion

Walking, talking, and joking with his nurses, J.C. Lott has come a long way since June, when he was rushed to Bryan West in critical condition after his pick-up was t-boned by a dump truck near 84th and Firethorn Lane.

"I guess I'm just taking it one day at a time," he said Friday morning at the Bryan Rehabilitation Reunion hosted by Bryan West Campus.

Lott's girlfriend, Nia Bickert, is a nurse at Bryan hospital. She says she was working there when he was first rushed into the ER, and never thought he'd be able to recover as much as he has.

"I don't think sometimes he understands the scale of where he started," she said. "And seeing him right here right now and just doing the little things around the house and getting up and being with his son and going to football practice..."

Lott was in the ICU for a week, recovering from a brain injury and multiple head and neck fractures. Even after he stabilized, he was in rehab for weeks, learning to balance, swallow, speak, and problem solve again.

"In J.C.'s case, he needed occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy, so we're constantly coordinating together and I think our team right now really works well together and I think it all benefits the patient in the end," said Lauren Hawkins, Lott's occupational therapist.

Lott is back home now. He says things are different after the accident. It's hard to get around, and he's more forgetful after the brain injury. Still, he says Bryan rehabilitation was patient through the healing process. They went out of their way to make him and his family feel at home, even letting his dog, Fiona, visit on occasion.

"She just showed me ways to not let it frustrate me, and just to motivate me," Lott said.

Lott's a football coach for the Star City Silverbacks. He continues rehab, hoping to get back to work and his daily routine soon. 

Friday's event was a rehab reunion where J.C. could reconnect with all the people who helped him get where he is today. More than 30 former patients were there as well.

